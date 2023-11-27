BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.09

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 1093003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
