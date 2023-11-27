BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.09

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 1093003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

