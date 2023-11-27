Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock.

BLBD opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $591.61 million, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,395,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 54,293 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $15,977,000.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

