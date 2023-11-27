BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Holdings Cut by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial makes up about 0.9% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.20% of BOK Financial worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $71.09. 31,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

