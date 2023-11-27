Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $144,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $4.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,120.46. The stock had a trading volume of 130,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,072. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,000.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,911.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.