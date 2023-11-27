Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Booking worth $106,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $22.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,137.92. 109,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,000.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2,911.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,907.38 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

