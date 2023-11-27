Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.50. 1,815,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,496. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $55.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.