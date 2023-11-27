Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.65

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

