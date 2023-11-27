Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.