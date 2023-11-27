Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 227,651 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

