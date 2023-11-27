Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,418 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP opened at $97.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

