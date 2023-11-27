Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 80,667 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 2.75% of Purple Innovation worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 28.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 90.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,642,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 779,348 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,789,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 253,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of PRPL opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.