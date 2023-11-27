Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,214 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Black Hills worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $73.98.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

