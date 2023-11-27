Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 18,147 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Knowles worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 49,681.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 25.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,561,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 123.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,000,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE KN opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KN. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KN

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.