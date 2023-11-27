Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 336,386 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,386 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.30% of NerdWallet worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 23,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

