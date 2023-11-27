Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,972 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Cohu worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,369.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Price Performance

Cohu stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

