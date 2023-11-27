Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,655,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

