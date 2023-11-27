Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NMFC opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

