Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,294 shares of company stock valued at $982,853. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.