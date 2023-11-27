Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.