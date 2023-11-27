Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rogers by 272.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 80.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROG opened at $132.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $103.85 and a 12 month high of $173.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

