Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182,299 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after acquiring an additional 699,593 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $69.37.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

