Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $138.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.