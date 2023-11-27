Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Assured Guaranty worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $68.03 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

