Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,443 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of BOK Financial worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

