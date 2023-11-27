Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $9.04 Million Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 178,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after buying an additional 606,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,856,000 after buying an additional 46,577 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,634 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Compass Point raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

