Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 768 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,676,616 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $77.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

