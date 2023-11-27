Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 97,499 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,499 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,391 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 362,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI opened at $1.78 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $35,370.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,226,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $35,370.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,226,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $25,639.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 296,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,774.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 105,207 shares of company stock valued at $193,014 and sold 32,848 shares valued at $59,307. Insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Profile

(Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

