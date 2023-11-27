Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

SNA stock opened at $275.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $220.21 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

