Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Markel Group worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 244.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,480.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 222 shares of company stock valued at $295,861 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,449.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,447.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,422.52. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.