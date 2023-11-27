Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cadence Bank worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 35.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $24.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

