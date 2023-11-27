Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 228,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $1,163,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,162,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 497.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

