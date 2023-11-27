Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 628,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,381,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,521,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

