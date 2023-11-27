Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Enovis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ENOV shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

