Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CINF opened at $102.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

