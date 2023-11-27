Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,427 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of ACV Auctions worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $263,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,040 shares of company stock worth $6,750,615. 13.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $15.59 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

