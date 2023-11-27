Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.70

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 80778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Braze Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $739,778.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $108,927.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $739,778.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Braze by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 341,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 44,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

