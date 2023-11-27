Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 1,315 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 62.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,781 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $526,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 829,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.00. 19,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,838. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.