Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 29,236 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.96. 463,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.42. The company has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

