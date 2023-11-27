Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,325,000 after buying an additional 27,434 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.54 and a 200 day moving average of $330.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

