Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 169,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 873,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 159,773 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 75,423 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,470 shares of company stock worth $9,879,679. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.30. 817,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

