Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of WEX worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of WEX by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399 shares of company stock worth $614,354. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.35. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile



WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.



