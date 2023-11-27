Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Hostess Brands worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,350,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 156.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,575,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 962,018 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.30. 52,740,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWNK

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.