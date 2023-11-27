Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Doximity worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,356,000 after acquiring an additional 969,302 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,439 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DOCS traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 80,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

