Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 15,876 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,700,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $556.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.20 and a 200 day moving average of $476.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $562.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.
Insider Activity
In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
