Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,964 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 238,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.65. 1,308,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,969,584. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

