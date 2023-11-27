Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1,950.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.09. 8,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.