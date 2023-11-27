Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 16,050 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $251,551,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,533. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

