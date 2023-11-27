Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 49,691 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,691 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of Qiagen worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,658,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $128,695,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 925,843.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Qiagen by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,607,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,048 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 103.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,628,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,144,000 after acquiring an additional 827,536 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 177,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

