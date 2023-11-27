Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 6,721 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,736,000 after purchasing an additional 76,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after purchasing an additional 428,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,917. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

