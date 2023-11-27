Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 8,253 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

